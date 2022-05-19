© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Encore: She inscribed 120,000 pennies with a pandemic message. Is one in your pocket?

By Jennifer Vanasco
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT

As part of a public art project, 120,000 pennies modified by an artist have been released through delis and bodegas. The project connects the fragility of the economy with the losses of COVID.

Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.
