How to watch the Tony Awards — and why Jennifer Hudson might make history

The 75th annual Tony Awards, set for Sunday night, will name the best of Broadway in the 2021-22 season. And it could be a big night for Jennifer Hudson.

A Tony award is the final piece of the puzzle for Hudson, who is on the verge of reaching EGOT status — or winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Hudson was a producer for A Strange Loop, which is nominated for best musical. In the words of the show's creator Michael R. Jackson, the show is "a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show who is writing a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show... who is caught in a self-referential loop of his own self hatred."

Hudson has won a Daytime Emmy for her role as executive producer for Baby Yaga, Grammy awards for The Color Purple and her debut self-titled studio album, and an Oscar for best supporting actress in Dreamgirls.

How to watch the 2022 Tony Awards

The presentation of awards begins at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ and will be broadcast live coast to coast. Paramount+ subscribers can also catch an exclusive celebration that begins at 7 p.m.

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will host the initial celebration, dubbed "The Tony Awards: Act One," and Ariana DeBose will host the main event.

