Poet laureate Ada Limón reflects on the role of poetry during challenging times

By Ayen Bior,
Justine Kenin
Published July 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT

Ada Limón, the new U.S. poet laureate, speaks with Tess Taylor about the moment she got the call and what it means to hold the position.

Ayen Bior
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
