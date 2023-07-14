Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
WQPR will experience outages while antenna crews are installing new equipment on the shared antenna tower. Thank you for your patience

Arts & Life

Weekly news quiz: Test your knowledge of Barbies, Threads and Aretha's couch cushions

By Holly J. Morris
Published July 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
From left: an icon, icons, an icon
Warner Bros. Pictures, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
From left: an icon, icons, an icon

We're one step closer to officially living in a new geologic interval, the Anthropocene — the age of humans. A working group of scientists recommended the planet's next chapter start in the 1950s, when people began making significant, lasting alterations to the environment. Yes, the earth is the Roman Colosseum, and humanity's the guy who carved his name into it.

Loading...

Other stuff also happened ... a NATO summit, big-name retirements, angst over a movie about dolls. How well have you been paying attention?

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Arts & Life NPR National NewsNPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate