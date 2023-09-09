Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

'Wait Wait' for September 9, 2023: With Not My Job guest Martinus Evans

Published September 9, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT
Drew Reynolds
/
Penguin Random House

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Martinus Evans and panelists Amy Dickinson, Peter Grosz, and Maeve Higgins. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time
Burning Man Extinguished; Monetizing The Other Side of the Bed; Gatorade's Boring New Flavor

Panel Questions
Four-wheel Spy

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about someone who will never forget the summer of 2023, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Slow AF Run Club founder Martinus Evans on something fast AF
Martinus Evans is a fitness influencer and the founder of the radically inclusive Slow AF Run Club. He may be proudly slow, but can he answer our questions about something fast AF, the Concorde jet?

Panel Questions
The Battle at Kittysburg; The Great Hole In the Wall

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Hi, My Name is Dumbo; A Crude Nude Prank; Prognostication and Provolone

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions
Our panelists predict what will be discovered under all the mud once they clean up Burning Man.

Arts & Life
