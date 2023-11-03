Digital Media Center
Trumps in court, celebrities in costume, and SO many birds: It's the weekly news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
From left: a Trump, Idina Menzel, a bird-person
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
From left: a Trump, Idina Menzel, a bird-person

Hey Millennials! How well do you recall 2003? This week, you'll need to dredge up those memories to succeed at the quiz.

Seemingly apropos of nothing, there was a surprising amount of bird and bird-adjacent news, too. Plus, two Trump scions testified in a civil case, and a sassy Trump T-shirt slogan made it to the Supreme Court.

Can you get an 11/11? Depends on how well you've been paying attention to NPR. Ready, set, go!

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

Arts & Life
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
