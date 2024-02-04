Digital Media Center
Donate/Portal
What's your favorite Lunar New Year dish? Tell us about it.

By Suzanne Nuyen
Published February 4, 2024 at 5:53 AM CST
A boy looks at "Banh Chung" or traditional Vietnamese rice cakes on sale in Hanoi on February 8, 2021, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet festival.
A boy looks at "Banh Chung" or traditional Vietnamese rice cakes on sale in Hanoi on February 8, 2021, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet festival.

Feb. 10 marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year. It's one of the most important festivals in many Asian countries, including Vietnam, China and Korea, as well as the Asian diaspora. The holiday prompts what is considered one of the world's largest annual human migrations as hundreds of millions of people travel back to their hometowns to be with their families. Festivities can last up to two weeks.

Much like Thanksgiving, certain foods are eaten only at this time of year. Sticky rice cakes called banh chung and candied fruits called mut are popular in Vietnam. In China, foods like whole fish and dumplings bring good luck.

Do you have a favorite Lunar New Year recipe?

Share a photo of the dish and/or the recipe you use and you could be featured in the Up First newsletter. Subscribe to the newsletter to see your answers and get the news you need to start your day.

With your responses, please tell us your first and last name, age and where you're from.

We will be accepting responses until Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. ET.

"Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have."

Copyright 2024 NPR.

Suzanne Nuyen
