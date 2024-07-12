Digital Media Center
Judge throws out case against Alec Baldwin

By Clare Lombardo
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:54 PM CDT
This is a developing story.

Santa Fe Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has dismissed actor Alec Baldwin’s case for involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin’s attorneys had filed a last-minute motion to dismiss the case, arguing that the state failed to disclose what could be key evidence, something prosecutors denied. Judge Sommer dismissed the jury earlier today and, this afternoon, agreed that this key evidence was enough to end the trial.

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” Sommer said when making her ruling this afternoon.

“The state has repeatedly made representations to the defense and to the court that they were compliant with all their discovery obligations,” the judge said.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case can’t be brought against Baldwin again.

Baldwin and his family broke down in tears in the courtroom.

