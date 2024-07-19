Digital Media Center
A reboot of a TV show that was a hit on 2 continents returns to its roots

By Jorge Valencia
Published July 19, 2024 at 3:33 AM CDT

Twenty-five years on, "Ugly Betty" is back in a new series in Colombia -- the country where she first came to life on the small screen.

Arts & Life
Jorge Valencia
Jorge Valencia has been with North Carolina Public Radio since 2012. A native of Bogotá, Colombia, Jorge studied journalism at the University of Maryland and reported for four years for the Roanoke Times in Virginia before joining the station. His reporting has also been published in the Wall Street Journal, the Miami Herald, and the Baltimore Sun.
