Sunday Puzzle: "GP" naming spree
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials G- P-.
Ex. Quarry that's the source of road material --> GRAVEL PIT
1. What you step on to make a car go faster
2. Annual auto race with a French name
3. Family doctor
4. Large animal that China has lent to American zoos
5. Small animal used in science experiments
6. Writing material that you might draw a chart on
7. Noted political opinion survey
8. Actor who co-starred with Ingrid Bergman in Hitchcock's "Spellbound"
9. Movement represented by a rainbow flag
10. Item used to pluck strings on a musical instrument
11. Tiny bumps on the skin when you're cold or afraid
Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Rawson Scheinberg, of Northville, Mich. Name a U.S. state capital. Then name a world capital. Say these names one after the over and phonetically you'll get an expensive dinner entree. What is it?
Challenge answer: Dover sole (Dover + Seoul)
Winner: Lisa Rock of Las Vegas, Nevada
This week's challenge: Take the phrase NEW TOWELS. Rearrange its nine letters to get the brand name of a product that you might buy at a supermarket.
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 26th, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
