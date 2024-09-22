Digital Media Center
Sunday Puzzle: "GP" naming spree

By Will Shortz
Published September 22, 2024 at 10:38 AM CDT

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials G- P-.

Ex. Quarry that's the source of road material --> GRAVEL PIT

1. What you step on to make a car go faster

2. Annual auto race with a French name

3. Family doctor

4. Large animal that China has lent to American zoos

5. Small animal used in science experiments

6. Writing material that you might draw a chart on

7. Noted political opinion survey

8. Actor who co-starred with Ingrid Bergman in Hitchcock's "Spellbound"

9. Movement represented by a rainbow flag

10. Item used to pluck strings on a musical instrument

11. Tiny bumps on the skin when you're cold or afraid

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Rawson Scheinberg, of Northville, Mich. Name a U.S. state capital. Then name a world capital. Say these names one after the over and phonetically you'll get an expensive dinner entree. What is it?

Challenge answer: Dover sole (Dover + Seoul)

Winner: Lisa Rock of Las Vegas, Nevada

This week's challenge:  Take the phrase NEW TOWELS. Rearrange its nine letters to get the brand name of a product that you might buy at a supermarket.

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, September 26th, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

 

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
