Gen Z loves the digital compact cameras that millennials once coveted

By Claire Murashima
Published December 12, 2024 at 4:29 PM CST

Digital cameras are enjoying a renewed popularity on holiday wish lists for teens and Gen Z. Here's what to look for when buying one.

Arts & Life
Claire Murashima
Claire Murashima is a production assistant on Morning Edition and Up First. Before that, she worked on How I Built This, NPR's Team Atlas and Michigan Radio. She graduated from Calvin University.
