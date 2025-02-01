Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is in Selma through Feb. 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Enter to win Montgomery Symphony Tickets Here.

'Wait Wait' for February 01, 2025: With Not My Job guest Amber Maykut

Published February 1, 2025 at 11:08 AM CST
Peter Sagal and Bill Kurtis on stage
WWDTM
/
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Peter Sagal and Bill Kurtis on stage

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Amber Maykut and panelists Rekha Shankar, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Adam Felber. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Chioke This Time

Frittata Fracas; More Chalamet To Love; Something New To Worry About

Panel Questions

Spirit Air's Dress Code

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about unexpected side hustles, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Taxidermist to the stars Amber Maykut answers three questions about live animals in the house

Taxidermist Amber Maykut plays our game called, "They're Alive!" Three questions about animals that got into people's houses.

Panel Questions

Iowa Vs Jaws; The Damsel In Distress Approach; Our Endangered Orb

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Jurassic Barf; Billy Crystalcore; High-Powered Loafers

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that eggs are so expensive, what will be the next hot breakfast food.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Arts & Life
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate