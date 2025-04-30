Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Public Media Giving Days on May 1-2 to support fact-based journalism and community storytelling. Your contributions make a difference! Donate here.

High egg prices increase demand for baby chicks, resulting in nationwide shortage

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 30, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT

There’s a run on baby chicks. High egg prices have prompted people to rely less on the grocery stores and instead be more self-sufficient by raising chickens to lay their own eggs at home. But stores can’t keep up with the increased demand.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Tik Root, staff writer at Grist, about the nationwide shortage of baby chickens and why they’re such a hot commodity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Arts & Life
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate