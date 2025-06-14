Digital Media Center
One student reflects on how her dad inspires her

By Ava Gilberg-Stroud
Published June 14, 2025 at 6:42 AM CDT

Ava Gilberg-Stroud picked up the drums at a young age to feel closer to her dad, Keio Stroud. So the 18-year-old, who recently graduated from Black River Falls High School in Wisconsin, interviewed him to learn about how he first got into music.

This story was originally produced by Ava Gilberg-Stroud, with support from Briget Ganske, Wyatt Mayes and Genesis Magpayo for the "On Our Minds" podcast made by PBS News Student Reporting Labs.

Copyright 2025 NPR

