The art of listening: Former hostage negotiator on navigating conflict to strengthen relationships

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 24, 2026 at 10:48 AM CST

From parenting and friendships to our business partners and neighbors, our relationships thrive on effective communication.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with communication coach Nicky Perfect, a former Metropolitan Police officer in the elite New Scotland Yard Hostage and Crisis Negotiation Unit, about what negotiating with kidnappers taught her about navigating everyday life.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
