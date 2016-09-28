Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

Award-Winning Campaign To Eliminate Prostitution Takes A Dark Approach

Published September 28, 2016 at 3:00 PM CDT

Riccardo Fregoso, executive creative director of McCann Paris, discusses the firm's Clio Award-winning ad called "The Girls of Paradise," which draws potential johns in for a rude surprise.

The campaign starts with a website that looks like many your could find on the Internet, a page that promised a gallery of potential escorts for one to choose from. But it's a fake: As soon as the visitor clicks through enough times, the website tells the visitor about the fate of the woman he has chosen — death, usually by violence.

The campaign is intended to demonstrate, in a very visceral way, that johns are complicit in the violence enacted upon women in the sex trade. You can view the ad campaign here (warning: there are some graphic images).

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

