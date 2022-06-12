© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Arts & Life

The 2022 Tony Award winners and nominations

By Jennifer Vanasco
Published June 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT
Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk in Company, nominated for Best Revival of a Musical
Matthew Murphy
/
Company
Patti LuPone and Katrina Lenk in Company, nominated for Best Revival of a Musical

These are the nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards - we'll update this list with the winners in bold throughout the night.


Best Play

  • Clyde's, Lynn Nottage

  • Hangmen, Martin McDonagh

  • The Lehman Trilogy, Stefano Massini, Ben Power

  • The Minutes, Tracy Letts

  • Skeleton Crew, Dominique Morisseau

    • Best Direction of a Play

  • Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

  • Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

  • Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

  • Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

  • Les Waters, Dana H.

    • Best Musical

  • Girl From The North Country

  • MJ

  • Mr. Saturday Night

  • Paradise Square

  • SIX: The Musical

  • A Strange Loop

    • Best Direction of a Musical

  • Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

  • Marianne Elliott, Company

  • Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

  • Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

  • Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

    • Best Revival of a Play

  • American Buffalo

  • for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

  • How I Learned to Drive

  • Take Me Out

  • Trouble in Mind

    • Best Revival of a Musical

  • Caroline, or Change

  • Company

  • The Music Man

    • Best Book of a Musical

  • Girl From The North Country: Conor McPhersonMJ: Lynn Nottage

  • Mr. Saturday Night: Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel

  • Paradise Square: Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas & Larry Kirwan

  • A Strange Loop: Michael R. Jackson

    • Best Original Score

  • SIX: The Musical: Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

  • Flying Over Sunset: Music: Tom Kitt Lyrics: Michael Korie

  • Mr. Saturday Night: Music: Jason Robert Brown Lyrics: Amanda Green

  • Paradise Square: Music: Jason Howland Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare

  • A Strange Loop: Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson

    • Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

  • Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

  • Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

  • David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

  • Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

  • Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

  • David Threlfall, Hangmen

    • Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

  • LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

  • Ruth Negga, Macbeth

  • Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

  • Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

    • Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

  • Myles Frost, MJ

  • Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

  • Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

  • Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

    • Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

  • Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset Sutton Foster, The Music Man

  • Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

  • Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

    • Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

  • Alfie Allen, Hangmen

  • Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

  • Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

  • Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

  • Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

    • Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

  • Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

  • Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

  • Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

  • Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

  • Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

  • Kara Young, Clyde's

    • Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

  • Matt Doyle, Company

  • Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

  • Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

  • John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

  • A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

    • Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

  • Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

  • Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

  • Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

  • L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

  • Patti LuPone, Company

  • Jennifer Simard, Company

    • Best Scenic Design of a Play

  • Beowulf Boritt, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

  • Michael Carnahan and Nicholas Hussong, Skeleton Crew

  • Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

  • Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

  • Scott Pask, American Buffalo

  • Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth

    • Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • Beowulf Boritt and 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset

  • Bunny Christie, Company

  • Arnulfo Maldonado, A Strange Loop

  • Derek McLane and Peter Nigrini, MJ

  • Allen Moyer, Paradise Square

    • Best Costume Design of a Play

  • Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

  • Sarafina Bush, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

  • Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind

  • Jane Greenwood, Neil Simon's Plaza Suite

  • Jennifer Moeller, Clyde's

    • Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • Fly Davis, Caroline, or Change

  • Toni-Leslie James, Paradise Square

  • William Ivey Long, Diana, The Musical

  • Santo Loquasto, The Music Man

  • Paul Tazewell, MJ

  • Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

    • Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • Joshua Carr, Hangmen

  • Jiyoun Chang, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

  • Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

  • Jane Cox, Macbeth

  • Yi Zhao, The Skin of Our Teeth

    • Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • Neil Austin, Company

  • Tim Deiling, SIX: The Musical

  • Donald Holder, Paradise Square

  • Natasha Katz, MJ

  • Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset

  • Jen Schriever, A Strange Loop

    • Best Sound Design of a Play

  • Justin Ellington, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

  • Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

  • Palmer Hefferan, The Skin of Our Teeth

  • Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy

  • Mikaal Sulaiman, Macbeth

    • Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • Simon Baker, Girl From The North Country

  • Paul Gatehouse, SIX: The Musical

  • Ian Dickinson for Autograph, Company

  • Drew Levy, A Strange Loop

  • Gareth Owen, MJ

    • Best Choreography

  • Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

  • Warren Carlyle, The Music Man

  • Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, SIX: The Musical

  • Bill T. Jones, Paradise Square

  • Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

    • Best Orchestration

  • David Cullen, Company

  • Tom Curran, SIX: The Musical

  • Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

  • Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ

  • Charlie Rosen, A Strange Loop

    Arts & Life
    Jennifer Vanasco
    Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.
