What hobbies or interests are you really into? We want to hear about it

What are you into?

Our free time is limited, but the options of how to spend it feel endless. It can be daunting to decide what hobbies to prioritize — especially if we're looking to try something new or pick something back up again after a pandemic hiatus.

So we at NPR wanted to create room for us to share what brings us joy and why it's worth pursuing, even if you've never thought to before.

Welcome to I'm Really Into, a celebration of our unique hobbies and interests. People from across the NPR Network will share what they're really into, what makes it so special, and why you should give it a try.

But we don't just want to share our stories — we want to hear yours, too! Fill out the form below or leave us a voice note at 800-329-4273, and someone may be in contact with you for an upcoming story, or part of your submission may be featured online or on the radio.

