Anne Heche's reported hospitalization after a car crash divides social media

Supporters and detractors of Anne Heche took to Twitter to respond to media reports about the Emmy-award-winning, 53-year-old actress' hospitalization following a car accident Friday in a residential neighborhood of Los Angeles.

TMZ broke the story, stating the actress was speeding in her blue Mini Cooper when she crashed into two homes, one after the other, causing the second one to erupt in flames. "Anne apparently suffered severe burns in the fire," TMZ reported. "We're told she's currently in the hospital intubated but expected to live."

Fellow actress Rosanna Arquette called the incident "really tragic" and asked for people to "pray" for Heche, who is best known for her roles in 1990s films like the Gus Van Sant remake of Psycho and Donnie Brasco, in which she starred opposite Johnny Depp.

Anne Heche is in the hospital severely burned from a car accident this is really tragic. Pray for her. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 5, 2022

Writer Steve Huff empathized with Heche, calling to attention the actress' long and open struggle with mental health issues.

This is deeply sad. She's been pretty open about her mental health challenges but as anyone who has had loved ones suffering from certain disorders knows, there are many people who never treat their illness appropriately for very long.https://t.co/HRA89m0IRZ — STEVE HUFF (@SteveHuff) August 5, 2022

Twitter user Rich Keith echoed the sentiments of many who weighed in on the social media platform in expressing sympathy not for Heche but rather for the homeowner whose house caught on fire as a result of the accident.

What about the people in the house she crashed into and caused a fire? Oh, I'm sorry, am I a bad person for asking that? — RichKeith (@RichKeith11) August 6, 2022

Neither the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) nor the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was willing to identify the person or persons involved in the accident. "We don't release victims' names," an LAPD spokesperson told NPR.

But according to a fire department report about the second crash involving a fire, "59 Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition. No other injuries were reported."

Heche's manager and agents have not responded to NPR's request for comment.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.