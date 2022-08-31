Digital Media Center
Han Solo's Blaster from Star Wars Auctions for Over $1 Million

Published August 31, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A beloved piece of "Star Wars" history just went under the hammer. The blaster gun used by Harrison Ford's character, Han Solo, sold for over $1 million. It was sold at an auction for firearm collectors at the Rock Island Auction Company. It was estimated to sell for half as much, but "Star Wars" fans have exceeded all expectations. After all...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS: EPISODE IV - A NEW HOPE")

HARRISON FORD: (As Han Solo) Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

