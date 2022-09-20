Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

Kevin from the Office is releasing a chili cookbook

Published September 20, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. One thing actor Brian Baumgartner and his character from "The Office," Kevin Malone, have in common is their love of chili.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE OFFICE")

BRIAN BAUMGARTNER: (As Kevin Malone) The trick is to undercook the onions.

FADEL: In the show, Kevin spills an entire vat of chili all over the office floor. Now Baumgartner is spilling recipes from renowned chili-makers. His cookbook shares recipes from chili cook-off winners, chefs and even one from Baumgartner himself. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Arts & Life
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate