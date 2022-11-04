Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

Why did ancient humans paint the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe?

By Rachel Faulkner White,
Manoush ZomorodiSanaz Meshkinpour
Published November 4, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Leaving a Mark. Check out Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4.

With few exceptions, ancient humans painted the same 32 symbols in caves all over Europe. Paleoanthropologist Genevieve von Petzinger asks: What were they trying to say to each other — and to us?

About Genevieve von Petzinger

Genevieve von Petzinger is a Canadian paleoanthropologist and rock art researcher. She focuses her studies on Ice Age cave art created by early humans in Europe between 10,000 and 40,000 years ago. In particular, she is interested in understanding the abstract geometric symbols found painted at many of these sites and understanding the origins of symbolism and graphic communication.

In 2016, she published a book about her research: The First Signs: Unlocking the Mysteries of the World's Oldest Symbols.

Arts & Life
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
