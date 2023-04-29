Digital Media Center
Arts & Life

'Wait Wait' for April 29, 2023: Live from Nashville!

Published April 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT
Brad Paisley in Austin, Texas
Christopher Polk
/
Getty Images

This week's show was recorded at the TPAC in Nashville, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Brad Paisley and panelists Faith Salie, Negin Farsad and Maeve Higgins. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time
Biden Time Again; Tucker Everlasting; Doggy Bags Al Fresco

Panel Questions
Do Not Call Button

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists read three stories about changes in Little League baseball, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Brad Paisley answers three questions about Paisley Park
Brad Paisley is a country music legend: three Grammys, countless ACMs and CMAs, and over 11 million albums sold. But, he's still living with his family in Nashville. He may have been born a Paisley, but can he answer our questions about Paisley Park?

Panel Questions
The Wait Wait Rat Scurry; Smooch Coaching

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: More like Funday! Retro Luxury; Coloring The Classics

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions
Our panelists predict now that dogs are allowed, what's the next thing we'll be able to do at a restaurant.

Arts & Life
