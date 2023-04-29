'Wait Wait' for April 29, 2023: Live from Nashville!

This week's show was recorded at the TPAC in Nashville, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Brad Paisley and panelists Faith Salie, Negin Farsad and Maeve Higgins. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Biden Time Again; Tucker Everlasting; Doggy Bags Al Fresco

Panel Questions

Do Not Call Button

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about changes in Little League baseball, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Brad Paisley answers three questions about Paisley Park

Brad Paisley is a country music legend: three Grammys, countless ACMs and CMAs, and over 11 million albums sold. But, he's still living with his family in Nashville. He may have been born a Paisley, but can he answer our questions about Paisley Park?

Panel Questions

The Wait Wait Rat Scurry; Smooch Coaching

Limericks

Bill reads three news-related limericks: More like Funday! Retro Luxury; Coloring The Classics

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict now that dogs are allowed, what's the next thing we'll be able to do at a restaurant.

