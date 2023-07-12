Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
WQPR will experience outages while antenna crews are installing new equipment on the shared antenna tower. Thank you for your patience

Arts & Life

The 2023 Emmy Awards: Breaking down this year's nominees

By Eric Deggans
Published July 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday in Los Angeles. Succession, Ted Lasso and Beef racked up nods in multiple categories.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
Arts & Life NPR News
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate