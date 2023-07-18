Digital Media Center
The best games of 2023 so far, picked by the NPR staff

By James Perkins Mastromarino
Published July 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
NPR

The year 2023 has been one of the biggest gaming years in recent memory. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom broke sales records, alongside blockbusters like Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Resident Evil 4, Hogwarts Legacy and Dead Space.

But while popular franchises dominated the market, far-flung indies also got their due, from South Africa's Terra Nil to Indonesia's A Space for the Unbound to New Caledonia's Tchia.

NPR staff and contributors have been sprinting to keep up with the frantic release schedule. Packed with modern spectacles and revitalized classics, there's something for everyone on this list.

James Perkins Mastromarino
