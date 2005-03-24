Baseball Owner Mike Veeck

Mike Veeck is president and part owner of six minor league baseball teams and the author of Fun Is Good. He's the son of legendary Hall of Fame baseball owner and marketer Bill Veeck, a man whose many promotions included signing a midget for a single at-bat. Mike Veeck has a reputation for his own innovative promotions, including Enron Night, Mime-evision, and Disco Demolition Day. David Gardner talks with the marketing maven about the serious business of fun.

Copyright 2005 NPR