Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business & Education

The Underground Economy of the Urban Poor

Published October 4, 2006 at 9:00 AM CDT

In America's poor neighborhoods, there are ways to make a living, but many of them are "off the books." Sociologist Sudhir Venkatesh immersed himself in one Southside Chicago community and discusses his findings.

Guest:

Sudhir Venkatesh, Professor of Sociology and African-American studies at Columbia University, NY; Author, Off the Books: The Underground Economy of the Urban Poor (Harvard University Press, 2006)

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Business & Education NPR National NewsNPR News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate