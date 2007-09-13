Digital Media Center
Business & Education

Do Your Kids Need More of You, or Less?

Published September 13, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

One common worry for parents is whether they are paying too much, or too little, attention to their children. "Ask Amy" columnist Amy Dickinson gives advice on how parents can create the right balance in the relationship between parent and child.

Amy Dickinson, syndicated "Ask Amy" columnist for the Chicago Tribune

Laurence Steinberg, professor of psychology at Temple University and author of the book The Ten Basic Principles of Good Parenting

Tags

Business & Education NPR National News
