Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business & Education

Essayists Reflect on Studies of Language and Life

Published September 25, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

Tom Miller, editor of How I Learned English, discusses his collection of essays from prominent Latino Americans about how they mastered the quirks of the English language. Congressman Jose Serrano reveals his method of choice: singing along with Frank Sinatra.

Guests:

Tom Miller, editor of How I Learned English

Rep. Jose Serrano (D-NY), Congressman from New York; his essay "Learning English by the Sinatra Method" appears in How I Learned English

Ilan Stavans, author of On Borrowed Words: A Memoir of Language; his essay "Amerika, America" appears in How I Learned English

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Business & Education NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate