'Parenting Inc.' Charts Rising Costs of Baby Gear

In the past decade, traditional baby products have skyrocketed in price, with some strollers and cribs retailing for thousands of dollars. But many new parents are finding their good intentions have turned into overpriced and unnecessary house clutter.

Steve Inskeep talks to author Pamela Paul about her new book, Parenting Inc.

Paul says she was determined not to fill her house with baby junk. Then she had her baby.

"I have baby gear coming out of every closet, and I really found myself overwhelmed with products," she says.

In her book, Paul describes how companies have convinced parents to pay so much for baby goods.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.