Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business & Education

Citizen Journalist Michael Yon's 'Truth in Iraq'

Published April 23, 2008 at 12:58 PM CDT
Listen to this 'Talk of the Nation' topic

Michael Yon has spent years reporting on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan — but not for a news organization. The American journalist posts his dispatches and photographs in his own online magazine.

Yon's book, Moment of Truth in Iraq, is a collection of his battlefield coverage and behind-the-scenes reporting. He says that after his many years in the region, he feels an obligation to stay in Iraq and continue reporting on the ongoing conflict.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Business & Education
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate