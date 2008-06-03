Digital Media Center
New Grads Enter Competitive Job Market

Published June 3, 2008 at 9:00 AM CDT
As new graduates emerge from their colleges, a weak economy and a competitive job market loom before them. But despite the complications of the precarious economy, experts say it's actually a good year to graduate.

Marilyn Mackes, executive director of the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), talks about hiring projections for the class of 2008. NACE produces the annual "Job Outlook" report, a national forecast of the hiring intentions of employers. According to Job Outlook 2008, employers plan to hire eight percent more college graduates this year than they did in 2007.

David Rosen knows jobs — he's been a camp counselor, an assembly line worker, and a beer vendor for the St. Louis Cardinals. He's the author of What's That Job and How The Hell Do I Get It: The Inside Scoop on more than 50 Cools Jobs from the People Who Actually Have Them. Rosen offers suggestions to new college grads dipping their toes into the job market for the first time.

