Human Greed Lies At Root Of Economic Crisis

Published September 23, 2008 at 10:40 AM CDT
As Fed and Treasury officials scramble to secure a $700 billion rescue for faltering financial institutions, economists are pointing fingers of blame at just about everyone: lenders, bankers and borrowers. Does greed lie at the heart of the financial meltdown? Is Main Street just as culpable as Wall Street?

Michael Bolden, copy and production chief at The Washington Post Magazine, writer of "House of Dreams" article published in The Washington Post Magazine

Russell Roberts, economics professor at George Mason University, author of The Price of Everything : A Parable of Possibility and Prosperity

Jim Wallis, founder and president of Sojourners: Christians for Justice and Peace, and author of The Great Awakening: Reviving Faith and Politics in a Post-Religious Right America

