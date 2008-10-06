Op-Ed: Credit Crisis More Damaging Than Sept. 11
Author David Rothkopf explains why he believes the current financial crisis may have "greater and more lasting ramifications" than the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. His op-ed, "9/11 Was Big. This Is Bigger," appeared Sunday in The Washington Post.
Rothkopf is a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, author of Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making, writer of the Washington Post article "9/11 Was Big. This is Bigger".
