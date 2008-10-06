Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business & Education

Op-Ed: Credit Crisis More Damaging Than Sept. 11

Published October 6, 2008 at 11:50 AM CDT
Blog Promo Link Image

Author David Rothkopf explains why he believes the current financial crisis may have "greater and more lasting ramifications" than the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. His op-ed, "9/11 Was Big. This Is Bigger," appeared Sunday in The Washington Post.

Rothkopf is a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, author of Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making, writer of the Washington Post article "9/11 Was Big. This is Bigger".

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Business & Education NPR World NewsNPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate