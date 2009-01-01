Digital Media Center
Business & Education

U.S. And China: Different Paths Out Of Downturn?

Published January 1, 2009 at 12:00 PM CST

Ted Fishman talks with Madeleine Brand about how the U.S. and China are facing similar economic problems: falling growth rates and rising unemployment. But each country has vastly different resources. And that means the U.S. and China will find different ways out of the global economic downturn.

Fishman is author of China Inc.: How the Rise of the Next Superpower Challenges America and the World.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

