Business & Education

Jobless? Get Noticed In The New Economy

Published April 29, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

The unemployment rate is up across the country, and so are the numbers of people looking for new jobs.

Conventional wisdom says it's probably time to polish up your resume. But with people showcasing their talents on YouTube and networking on Linkedln, are resumes relevant?

Guests:

Dan Schawbel, author of Me 2.0, and social media specialist at EMC Corporation

Julie Weber, senior director of people for Southwest Airlines

Lily Garcia,employment attorney and workplace issues expert, "How to Deal" columnist for washingtonpost.com

