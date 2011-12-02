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Maker's Mark Battles Jose Cuervo Over Bottle Wax

NPR
Published December 2, 2011 at 6:02 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a court battle over trademarked wax. Maker's Mark, the Kentucky bourbon, comes in a bottle sealed by dipping it in red wax. The company considers that a trademark, even though no two bottles are exactly the same. So Maker's Mark was not happy when the makers of Jose Cuervo tequila tried to sell bottles the same way. The two sides have now taken this issue to an appeals court instead of simply settling it over a drink. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
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