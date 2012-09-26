Digital Media Center
Business & Education

Joan Crawford's Oscar Sells At Auction

Published September 26, 2012 at 3:00 AM CDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Our last word today in business today is poison - as in box office poison. That's what Joan Crawford was once called by theater owners. But she showed them with her comeback movie, "Mildred Pierce."

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

When she was nominated for Best Actress, Crawford was so nervous, she skipped the Academy Award ceremony. Last night, her Oscar for "Mildred Pierce" sold at auction for $426,000.

GREENE: And here's what John Crawford said about that Oscar - "I deserved it."

INSKEEP: As do you, David.

GREENE: Thank you, Steve. Well, you deserve the business news each day, on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Business & Education
