Swimply, The Airbnb For Pools, Grows 2,000% This Summer

Published July 1, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. This summer is breaking records for heat in some parts of the country. Here in Washington, D.C., it is definitely pool weather. People are so ready to cannonball into the deep end that they are renting other people's backyard pools. There's an app for that. It's called Swimply, and it's like Airbnb for pools. The company's been around for a few years, but its founders say it has grown 2,000% this summer, which tracks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

