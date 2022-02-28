Busy Chicago high school student gets a perfect ACT score

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Published February 28, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A. Martinez. Mario Hoover's a busy Chicago high school student. He's in debate, track and field, choir. He volunteers at a local hospital and a Boys & Girls Club. And he just became the first student in his school's 42-year history to get a perfect score on the ACT. Mario wants to go to Columbia University to major in neuroscience and minor in music. And considering he's proved he can multitask, I can totally imagine him one day performing brain surgery while singing a song. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

