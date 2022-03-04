The Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort in South Dakota has a unique new employee

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Published March 4, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort in South Dakota has a new employee. They learn bit by bit, probably hate malware attacks, and they have a tendency to drone on at times. If that sounds strange, it's because the new worker isn't actually human. It's a robot that moves around the restaurant, delivering food and drinks. The bot was brought on to help with staffing problems. It may not need breaks. But hopefully, it gets a good reset every once in a while. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

