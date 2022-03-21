© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

A prized Marvel Comic fetched over $2.4 million at auction last week

Published March 21, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez.

One of the most prized comics ever fetched over 2.4 million at auction last week. It's known as Marvel Comics #1 and introduces timeless characters, such as Sub-Mariner and the Human Torch. All right, so why is this comic book valued so high? Nerd alert warning - it's the first-ever Marvel comic, and it features handwritten notes from the original publisher describing how artists and writers were paid. Plus, it launched the Marvel Universe of comics, movies and TV shows.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

