Afghans unite in demanding that the Taliban let girls attend secondary school

By Diaa Hadid
Published April 29, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT

Afghans are protesting the Taliban's ban on girls attending secondary school, including a surprising cohort: pro-Taliban clerics.

