As we approach 50 years of Pell Grants, tell us what this aid meant to you

By Taylor Jennings-Brown
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
The federal Pell Grant turns 50 this month and we want to talk about it!

The Pell Grant is a need-based government aid program for higher education. Tens of millions of students have received Pell Grants since the program was created as part of a federal education law passed on June 23, 1972. Named after Sen. Claiborne Pell, the first grants (known then as Basic Educational Opportunity Grants, or BEOG) were made available to students in 1973. Since then, billions of dollars in funding has gone to students across multiple generations.

Code Switch and the NPR Ed team are gathering stories of Pell Grant recipients to highlight this half-century of higher education, and we want to hear from you. If you've ever received a Pell Grant or BEOG and want to share your story, fill out the form below.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Taylor Jennings-Brown
Taylor Jennings-Brown is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow. She is a thoughtful writer from Durham, North Carolina and is a spring 2021 graduate from the University of South Carolina, where she received her bachelor's degree in mass communications and anthropology.
