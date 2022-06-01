As we approach 50 years of Pell Grants, tell us what this aid meant to you

The federal Pell Grant turns 50 this month and we want to talk about it!

The Pell Grant is a need-based government aid program for higher education. Tens of millions of students have received Pell Grants since the program was created as part of a federal education law passed on June 23, 1972. Named after Sen. Claiborne Pell, the first grants (known then as Basic Educational Opportunity Grants, or BEOG) were made available to students in 1973. Since then, billions of dollars in funding has gone to students across multiple generations.

Code Switch and the NPR Ed team are gathering stories of Pell Grant recipients to highlight this half-century of higher education, and we want to hear from you. If you've ever received a Pell Grant or BEOG and want to share your story, fill out the form below.

