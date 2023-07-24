Digital Media Center
Business & Education

Trader Joe's has issued recalls for 2 types of cookies that could contain rocks

By Ayana Archie
Published July 24, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
Two types of Trader Joe's cookies with October sell-by dates — Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies — have been recalled. Here, people stand in line to enter a Trader Joe's grocery story in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020.
Brynn Anderson
/
AP
Trader Joe's has issued recalls for two types of cookies it sells, as they could potentially have rocks in them, the grocery store chain said Friday.

A supplier for Trader Joe's alerted the company that the Almond Windmill Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21, 2023, and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, with sell-by dates between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, 2023, had been impacted.

Trader Joe's said the potentially affected products have been removed from its shelves and destroyed, but people who may have previously obtained the products should discard them or return them to a Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

