Taylor Swift's next rumored stadium stop hikes up ticket prices for Chiefs-Jets game

Wherever Taylor Swift goes, the money follows.

Ticket prices for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game on Sunday night jumped after reports that the popstar will be there — presumably to cheer on her rumored beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

According to Gametime, an online marketplace for last-minute tickets, the price for cheap seats rose 10% percent to $152 after the news came out that Swift would be at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The average ticket price shot up 35% to $380 on Friday.

Since being linked to Kelce, Swift's support for the pro football player has brought an economic boost to the NFL franchise and beyond.

Swift's appearance at last week's Chiefs game set off a media frenzy and drove sales of Kelce's jersey to climb some 400%. His podcast hit #1 on the Apple charts. Memes born from her visit to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., moved brands — even a building — to capitalize on the moment.

The NFL panned to Taylor nine times during the game, Axios reported, becoming a magnet for Swifties, the nickname for the megastar's fans. That game became the week's most-watched show, racking up over 24 million viewers. The league even ran a commercial on Fox, embracing the rumors swirling around Swift and Kelce.

Swifties flocked to businesses in the Kansas City area that the musician was said to have visited. New Jersey may be next.

The last time Taylor Swift was seen at MetLife Stadium was in May, during a three-day stop on her "Eras Tour," where she broke audience records.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.