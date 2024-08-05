Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL is broadcasting on limited power. Engineers are aware and working on a solution.

What to make of this current market turmoil

By Kira Wakeam,
Katia RiddleAilsa Chang
Published August 5, 2024 at 4:47 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Gregory Daco, chief economist at Ernst and Young and about Monday's market sell off and what that could mean for the global economy.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
Business & Education NPR News
Kira Wakeam
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate