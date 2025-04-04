Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Please be advised that the broadcast for Alabama Public Radio might be affected as we experience maintenance work. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Why stores send so many emails

By Sarah Gonzalez
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:20 PM CDT

Ever get frustrated by how many emails you get from stores and brands? Of all the forms of marketing, email has one of the highest returns on investment.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Business & Education
Sarah Gonzalez
Sarah Gonzalez is a host and reporter with Planet Money, NPR's award-winning podcast that finds creative, entertaining ways to make sense of the big, complicated forces that move our economy. She joined the team in April 2018.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate