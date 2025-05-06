Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.

Why Warren Buffett stepping down matters

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 6, 2025 at 10:50 AM CDT

Warren Buffett’s announcement this weekend that he would step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway caught many off guard. The announcement, at the end of the company’s annual shareholder meeting, signals a transition of power and leadership at one of the world’s most successful investment companies.

For more on the impact of the decision, host Peter O’Dowd speaks to Roben Farzad, host of the podcast “Full Disclosure.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate