Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

What U.S. Steel-Nippon deal means for American steel

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT

A new partnership between United States Steel Corp. and Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp. announced last week will help keep the firm and the industry alive in America.

New details have emerged in recent days, including the fact that the U.S. government will have heavy involvement and veto powers.

For more on the government’s involvement and what that means for steel in America, host Scott Tong turns to Roben Farzad, host of the podcast “Full Disclosure.”

Business & Education
Here & Now Newsroom
